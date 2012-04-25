By Kevin Lim
| SINGAPORE, April 25
Pagar Railway Station was bathed in revolving shades of orange,
pink and purple lights on Wednesday evening.
Less than a year after it ended life as an active train
station, models sashayed down a makeshift runway to show the
latest clothing from Italian fashion house Valentino and show
off one of Singapore's architectural gems.
The art deco building at the edge of Singapore's central
business district, with its murals in the main hall and four
marble statues on its portico entrance, closed in June last year
as part of a deal that saw Malaysia move its rail operations to
a new site nearer the border with Singapore.
Malaysia and Singapore were briefly joined in a union after
independence, and the station and the area alongside the railway
tracks were considered Malaysian territory under agreements
forged by former British colonial rulers.
Malaysia handed the railway station over to Singapore last
year, effectively giving up sovereignty over the land in return
for sites in other parts of the city-state and Singapore's help
in developing an investment zone in southern Malaysia.
The station, which opened in 1932, has been named as a
national monument.
"We try to do our fashion show in an interesting and
different location every year. The Tanjong Pagar Railway Station
is historical, it's interesting and it's never been used for a
fashion show before," Grace Lee, editor of fashion magazine
NuYou told Reuters.
Nuyou, which is Chinese for girlfriend, organised the show
with sister magazine Female.
"We're working with RED Valentino, the baby in the Valentino
stable, as it expands into Asia," added Female's creative editor
Jeanette Ejlersen.
Introduced in 2004, RED, which stands for Romantic Eccentric
Dress, offers a more contemporary, casual spin to more
traditional Valentino attire.
The Singapore Land Authority, which owns Tanjong Pagar
Railway Station, closed the building to facilitate the removal
of railway track, furniture and equipment.
It plans to redevelop the area while preserving the station
facade and individuals and will allow it to be used for events
and activities on application, a spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim, editing by Paul Casciato)