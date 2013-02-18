SINGAPORE Feb 18 Singapore's central bank is
expected to scrap its U.S. dollar-linked interbank lending rate,
according to a banker with knowledge of regulators' reviews into
the setting of interest rates following the Libor rate rigging
scandal.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore ordered members of the
Association of Banks in Singapore in July to review how they set
their benchmark interbank lending rates, focusing on the
Singapore interbank offer rate (Sibor) and the Swap Offer Rate
(SOR).
The order came after U.S. and UK authorities uncovered
widespread manipulation of the London interbank lending rate
(Libor).
The banker said, in a text message exchange with Reuters,
that as a result of those reviews the abolition of the U.S.
dollar Sibor was "likely".
The MAS provided no new comment on the matter when contacted
by Reuters. In December, the regulator said the reviews were
ongoing and it was premature to speculate on their outcomes.
U.S. dollar Sibor is a measure of the cost of borrowing U.S.
dollars in the Singapore interbank market, and is used to price
loans made by Singapore banks in U.S. dollars. Banks can use
alternatives, like the U.S. dollar Libor rate.
The more significant market in Singapore is the Singapore
dollar Sibor, which is used as the reference price for many
commercial and home loans in the city-state.
The MAS probe was extended in late September when the
regulator said banks must also look at how rates for
non-deliverable foreign exchange forwards are set.
Reuters reported last month that bank reviews found that NDF
rates had been manipulated as well.
Singapore's probe was similar to those launched by other
regulators across the globe following last year's Libor scandal,
when U.S. and UK authorities unveiled widespread rigging of the
London interbank rate, a benchmark used to price more than $500
trillion worth of contracts from derivatives to mortgage rates
to credit cards.
U.S. and UK regulators have fined three banks to date - RBS,
Barclays and UBS - a total of $2.6 billion for allowing traders
to manipulate Libor interbank rates.
Bloomberg reported earlier on Monday that Singapore's
central bank was considering ending the city-state's U.S.
dollar-linked interbank lending rate. Citing an anonymous
source, the report said members of the Singapore Foreign
Exchange Market Committee in a Jan. 22 meeting examined the
proposal during a discussion of MAS's review of benchmark rates.
The group may instead use the U.S. dollar London interbank
offered rate, the article said, with changes expected by June.
Thomson Reuters, parent company of Reuters News, acts as the
agent for the Association of Banks in Singapore, collecting and
calculating the rates.
