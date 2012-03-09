SINGAPORE, March 9 The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Friday it has been approached by regulators in other countries to help in investigations over the possible manipulation of interbank interest rates.

The U.S. Justice Department is conducting a criminal probe into whether the world's biggest banks manipulated a global benchmark rate at the heart of a range of loans and derivatives, from trillions of dollars of mortgages and bonds to interest rate swaps.

"MAS is aware of investigations into possible manipulation of interbank rates by other regulators and has received requests for assistance from some of them," Singapore's central bank said in an email.

The MAS did not specify which countries were involved.

It also said it will help where appropriate and will work with relevant authorities to act on any suspected manipulation by Singapore-based financial institutions or people.

Societe Generale, France's No.2 bank, said on Wednesday it had received requests for information from U.S. and European regulators as part of an investigation into the alleged manipulation of interbank lending rates.