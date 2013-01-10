(Corrects paragraphs 1 and 3 to show the central bank is still
printing new $2 notes)
SINGAPORE Jan 10 Clean and green Singapore is
going even greener this Chinese New Year, recycling S$2 bills
for red packets of money alongside the printing of new ones.
Giving out the little packets, or "lai see", with crisp new
notes during the Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this
year, is a long-standing tradition. Adults typically give them
to children, older relatives and unmarried siblings to wish them
good luck for the coming year.
As well as printing millions of brand new $2 notes as it has
done in the past, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the
wealthy Southeast Asian city-state's central bank, said it will
issue older notes that look as good as new and encourage the
public to use them.
"The accumulation of excess $2 polymer notes and their
destruction before the end of their lifespan is a waste of
precious resources and is not environmentally friendly," the MAS
said.
Singapore only needs around 50 million $2 notes in
circulation. Printing the excess notes just for the Lunar New
Year consumes 10 tonnes of ink and uses enough electricity to
power an entire apartment block for six months, it added.
Most of the notes find their way back into the banks soon
after the New Year festivities anyway, as people put them in
their savings.
