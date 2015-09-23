SINGAPORE, Sept 23 Singapore has issued a stop
work order on a fire-hit unit at Royal Dutch Shell's
500,000 barrels per day refinery on Pulau Bukom island off the
city-state, Shell said on Wednesday.
"A stop work order concerning the affected unit was issued
by the Ministry of Manpower on Aug. 25," a Shell spokeswoman
said.
A stop work order is usually issued in cases where severe
lapses in safety and health conditions cause immediate danger to
the people at work.
A fire broke out on Aug. 21 at a section of an unidentified
unit undergoing maintenance at the Pulau Bukom Manufacturing
site, Shell's largest wholly owned plant. Six contractor workers
suffered burns and were hospitalised.
The refiner stopped all work in units undergoing scheduled
maintenance and eventually stopped all non-essential activities
across the site, the spokeswoman said.
"All other units at the Pulau Bukom Manufacturing Site
continue to operate normally and there is no expected disruption
to our planned production rates," she said.
Two of six contract workers remained in the intensive care
unit as of late August, while the other four had been
discharged, the spokeswoman added, declining to give the latest
update on the condition of the workers.
Investigations into the cause of the fire were ongoing.
Shell declined to give further details on how long the unit
will be shut for or how much supply will be affected.
But traders said Shell was in the spot market on Tuesday
looking for an early-October loading gasoil cargo at a higher
than market price.
It was unclear whether the requirement for a cargo was
related to the loss of production at the refinery.
In May, Reuters reported that Shell was planning to shut
Bukom's largest 210,000 bpd crude unit and a diesel-producing
hydrocracker unit for one to two months in the third quarter for
planned maintenance.
The refinery suffered production losses in September 2011
due to a fire that forced the company to shut down a crude unit
and a fluid catalytic cracker.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan;Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)