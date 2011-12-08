U.S. CRUDE FUTURES PARES GAINS, TURNS NEGATIVE, AFTER SURPRISE BUILD IN API CRUDE INVENTORIES
U.S. CRUDE FUTURES PARES GAINS, TURNS NEGATIVE, AFTER SURPRISE BUILD IN API CRUDE INVENTORIES
SINGAPORE Dec 8 Singapore Refining Company, a joint venture between Singapore Petroleum Company and Chevron Corp, has reduced the utilisation rate at its refinery due to poor margins, two sources close to the company said on Thursday.
They declined to comment how much its output was cut.
The company operates a 290,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery on Jurong Island.
U.S. CRUDE FUTURES PARES GAINS, TURNS NEGATIVE, AFTER SURPRISE BUILD IN API CRUDE INVENTORIES
* EU to reaffirm support for climate deal despite Trump (Adds Merkel statement)