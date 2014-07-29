(Adds background, details)
SINGAPORE, July 29 Singapore's central bank
announced new proposals on Tuesday to regulate financial
benchmarks in the wake of a series of scandals around the world
involving traders manipulating Libor and other key rates.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it proposes
to make the manipulation of financial benchmarks a civil and
criminal offence. It will also force the administrators and
submitters of systemically important benchmark rates to become
licenced.
"The proposed regulatory framework will deter manipulation
of financial benchmarks and enhance the integrity of benchmarks
set in Singapore," said Lee Boon Ngiap, an assistant managing
director at MAS.
Last year MAS censured a record 20 banks after it found more
than 100 traders in the city-state tried to rig key borrowing
and currency rates.
It said at the time that it planned to bring in a new
regulatory framework for benchmark rates in line with moves
taken by regulators in Europe and the United States.
MAS is proposing that for now, administrators and submitters
for the Singapore Interbank Offered Rate (Sibor) and the Swap
Offered Rate should be subject to a licencing regime.
However it is not proposing that regime yet for foreign
exchange benchmarks used in the city-state to price derivatives
known as non-deliverable forwards.
The MAS consultation on the new rules will run until Aug 29.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
and Matt Driskill)