By Aradhana Aravindan and Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE, Nov 18 An unorthodox sale of assets
by a Singapore REIT is set to inspire more M&A among the
city-state's property trusts, three quarters of which are
languishing below book value, bankers and fund managers say.
Saizen Real Estate Investment Trust agreed last
month to sell its Japan portfolio to an affiliate of U.S.
private equity firm Lone Star Funds for $370 million. In doing
so, it gained a slight premium to adjusted net asset value per
unit despite the property trust having traded at a discount to
net asset value over the last two years.
While the cash deal, due to close early next year, comprises
the bulk of its assets and will likely lead to a delisting of
the trust itself, its management team has won plaudits from fund
managers for listening to unitholders and maximising value.
Singapore's real estate sector is expected to soon face an
oversupply in office and industrial properties as well as
headwinds from likely interest rate hikes and a weak economy,
making conditions ripe for REIT consolidation.
Bankers say unitholders are likely to become more vocal
about boosting value through deals now that a precedent will
soon be set. In particular, they add it makes sense for bigger
REITs to swallow smaller REITs and achieve larger economies of
scale.
"These REITs are run like piggy banks on a very thin margin,
effectively. So if you can squeeze on financing costs because of
scale, if you can squeeze management a little bit further, it
goes a long way," said a banker familiar with situation.
Of 35 Singapore-listed REITs tracked by Thomson Reuters
data, 27 are trading below book value. The FTSE ST REITs Index
has fallen 12 percent this year in line with the
wider market.
But the banker, who declined to be identified as he was not
authorised to talk to the media, said cash deals like Saizen's
could be far and few between as only big industrial players
would have those amounts of money to splurge.
Share-swap deals would make sense for many property trusts,
he added.
In a further sign of potential M&A, Cambridge Industrial
Trust said last month that its manager's main owners
Oxley Global and National Australia Bank had received
expressions of interest for their combined 80 percent holding.
The trust has a market capitalisation of some $550 million and
trades at 12 percent discount to its book value.
Kin Chan, chief investment officer at Hong Kong-based
Argyle Street Management, which owns about 9 percent of Saizen's
units noted that small Singapore REITs tend to trade at a
discount to their net asset value.
"There are a number of sub-scale REITs in Singapore that
could be interesting consolidation candidates," he said.
The smallest Singapore-listed REITs include Viva Industrial
Trust, which has a market value of $365 million after
its unit price fell 7 percent this year, and Sabana Shariah
Compliant Industrial REIT, whose units have lost 23
percent this year to give it a market value of $373 million.
Viva and Sabana declined to comment for this article.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Saeed Azhar in Singapore;
Additional reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)