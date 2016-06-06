SINGAPORE, June 6 After serving only a handful
of customers in five hours on a recent weekday, Sam Goh said he
was worried the sportswear shop he manages, LIV ACTIV, will
eventually join other brands in leaving Singapore's Orchard Road
shopping boulevard.
Singapore's reputation as a shoppers' paradise, which saw
investors pour S$10 billion ($7.25 billion) into retail
developments here in the past five years, is taking a pummelling
because of weakness in the local economy and a drop in spending
by tourists. Commercial space has increased by a tenth in that
period, but vacancy rates have risen to 7.3 percent from 5.0
percent and industry analysts expect them to keep rising.
"Instantly when you enter this mall you see emptiness," said
the 44-year-old Goh, whose shop gave up a quarter of its space
last month to cut costs.
Further down the street, cashiers play games on their
phones, while some shop assistants have improvised a mini-golf
game along a quiet corridor of a shopping center. Thirteen of 16
units on the 5th floor lack tenants.
Store space in places with lower foot traffic is getting few
takers. For example, in a suburban area on the west side of
Singapore, more than two-thirds of a basement shopping center
that has been open for almost two years remains empty.
These are all signs of bets that have gone wrong: that the
domestic economy would remain robust, allowing demand from this
city state of 5.5 million people to stay strong, and that retail
splurges by visitors from the rising middle classes in China,
India and Southeast Asia would keep increasing.
For Singapore this is not a small thing - wholesale and
retail trade vies with manufacturing to be the biggest
contributor to the city-state's gross domestic product and it is
the biggest employer here.
But the sluggish global economy has put a brake on spending
by Singaporeans, especially workers in hard-hit export sectors.
Shoppers from abroad, meanwhile, spent 7 percent less in the
first nine months of 2015 than they did in the same period of
2014.
LANDLORDS HIT
Wealthy Chinese, hit by an economic slowdown and a
corruption crackdown at home, have less appetite for the luxury
items they flocked to Singapore to buy during the boom years.
China also has built many of its own luxury malls and has
even set up duty-free paradises in local tourist hot spots to
lift consumption and spur domestic tourism.
And Indonesians, Thais and Malaysians now have cheaper
versions of the same products back home. A luxury bag made by
Coach can now cost twice as much in Singapore as in
these countries.
In Bangkok and Jakarta, retail space has risen 20-25 percent
in five years, with vacant space shrinking, data from real
estate firm CBRE shows.
"Many rich Chinese used to come and spend money on luxury
items and that is no longer the case and in the region you have
a lot of competition," said Christine Li, director of research
at commercial real estate services company Cushman & Wakefield.
"I am pessimistic about retail here," she said in reference
to Singapore.
The deteriorating retail outlook is among several challenges
faced by Singapore's property sector, which includes developers
and real estate investment trusts or landlords, with shares of
companies such as Frasers Centrepoint, Capitaland
and Wheelock Properties losing 10-20 percent
in the past 12 months.
More than 2 million square feet of new retail space will be
ready for occupation in Singapore by the end of 2017, and it
won't be easy to find tenants. But many of the bigger developers
are partially protected from the downturn because they are
present across segments like hospitality or homes in other Asian
markets and beyond.
"Over the next three years you can see that supply is fairly
strong and although the first quarter was fairly resilient,
you're not seeing much revenue growth," said Joshua Tan, an
analyst with Maybank Kim Eng, referring to real estate
investment trusts. He said that many of the retailers suffered
from having similar product offerings to their rivals.
Sales of apparel and footwear in Singapore dropped 3.5
percent year-on-year in March and 14.6 percent in February, with
brands such as British apparel brand New Look and Celio of
France planning to close branches in Singapore this year.
Seth Kok from SG Debt Busters, has seen a 23 percent
increase so far this year in shopowner clients seeking advice on
how to reduce debt or deal with bankruptcy.
Retailers "expanded way too fast," said Kok. "But things
turned bad ... everything started when China slowed down."
THE GREAT DISCOUNT
Internal factors are at play as well. Measures to give
Singaporeans priority for jobs have curbed the number of
expatriates on juicy salaries. Wage growth is expected to slow
to 2.5-3.0 percent in 2016, compared with a 10-year average of
3.6 percent.
"We cannot fight these major trends," said Stephen Goh,
executive director at Orchard Road Business Association,
mentioning the job curbs, a strong currency, weaker tourism
spending and a tendency for more Singaporeans to shop in cheaper
malls overseas.
Many hopes are pinned on "The Great Singapore Sale", an
annual marketing event, which started on Friday and will last 10
weeks this year. But discount signs have been ubiquitous across
the island for some time.
Robinsons department stores have been offering up to 70
percent off a variety of goods for the past two weeks.
Rising interest rates prompted by the U.S. Federal Reserve's
hike in rates in December have also restrained domestic
spending. Mortgage consultants say the monthly cost of
repayments on a mid-range condominium apartment goes up by S$400
for every 1 percentage point rise in Sibor.
"My family and I used to shop ... almost every week," said
50-year-old store manager Dino Ahmari, who pays a mortgage. "Now
we make it a point to spend only once every two months."
($1 = 1.3794 Singapore dollars)
(Additional reporting by Fathin Ungku, Jongwoo Cheon, Aradhana
Aravindan and Marius Zaharia; Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing
by Martin Howell)