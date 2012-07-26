SINGAPORE, July 26 Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, who renounced his U.S. citizenship earlier this year, made his debut on a Singapore rich list published by Forbes Magazine.

Brazilian-born Saverin, 30, is No.8 on the list with an estimated net worth of $2.2 billion.

Saverin has been living in Singapore since 2009 but only gave up his U.S. citizenship ahead of Facebook's initial public offering.

The Southeast Asian city-state, which has no capital gains tax, is the main Asian centre for private banking and has long been a magnet for wealthy people from around the region.

Other non-Singapore-born people on the list include New Zealand native Richard Chandler, ranked No.5 with an estimated wealth of $2.9 billion, and China-born founder of property developer Yanlord Land Zhong Sheng Jian, at No.12 with $1.4 billion.

Indian telecom magnate BK Modi, who became a Singapore citizen earlier this year, is No.23 with an estimated fortune of $755 million.