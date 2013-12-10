SINGAPORE Dec 10 Singapore's first major riot
in four decades is forcing the wealthy island to confront a
stubborn but vexing question: how to treat low-paid foreign
workers whose muscle underpins much of the economy but whose
presence increasingly riles its citizens.
Images of rioters overturning police cars, throwing garbage
bins and burning an ambulance in Singapore's Little India on
Sunday night shocked the orderly Southeast Asian nation and
stirred debate over whether foreign workers should be better
integrated or see their numbers reduced.
"This is just a tip of the iceberg," said Gayathiri, 30, an
engineer who lives near the scene of the riots and goes by one
name. "I hope the government will take it as a wake-up call. We
need foreigners to boost our economy, but not at the expense of
our security," she added, echoing a widely held sentiment.
Police charged 24 Indian nationals with rioting, which
carries a maximum penalty of seven years' prison and caning.
They were among an estimated 400 people who rampaged after a
private bus fatally struck construction worker Sakthivel
Kumaravelu, 33. The number of arrests could rise.
The government has urged people not to jump to conclusions
but many Singaporeans blame an overabundance of migrant workers
and could use the riots to intensify a push for tighter
immigration curbs - a step that could hurt the economy.
The dominant People's Action Party (PAP) that has ruled
Singapore for more than half a century was already facing
pressure over Singapore's high cost of living and its reliance
on foreign workers on the island of nearly 5.4 million people.
Founded by Lee Kuan Yew, the father of the current prime
minister, the PAP is credited with transforming Singapore from a
colonial outpost in the 1960s into a global financial hub with
world-class infrastructure, safe streets, an efficient civil
service and the world's highest concentration of millionaires.
Part of that success is built on cheap foreign labour, which
makes up nearly 20 percent of the population. Many Singaporeans
have expressed concerns over a government proposal on Jan. 29 to
raise the population to 6.9 million by 2030.
Of that, up to 36 percent, or 2.5 million, would be made up
of foreign workers to balance a low birth rate and sustain
economic growth.
JOBS THE LOCALS SHUN
Many of the current 1.3 million foreign workers do low-paid
jobs shunned by locals - from construction to domestic work.
Jobs in the construction industry, for instance, are
dominated by male workers from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka
who earn a basic monthly salary of between S$460 ($370) and
S$700, according to campaign group Transient Workers Count Too.
That compares with the average Singaporean monthly wage of
about S$4,433.
Employers must pay a government-imposed levy on each foreign
worker they wish to hire, with a higher levy for lower-paid
workers to regulate their numbers. Authorities could tighten
that measure to slow the influx of foreign workers.
"The latest incident may further increase pressures to
reduce Singapore's dependence on foreign workers," said Chua Hak
Bin, a Singapore-based economist at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch. "Construction as a segment is already seeing some of the
steepest levy hikes and tightening in quotas."
Others, however, argue that policymakers should focus more
on the workers' welfare and integration.
Many foreign workers live in crowded dormitory compounds,
some housing up to 8,000 people, on the fringes of the island.
"There is no policy for promoting integration. It is a
separatist policy," said Bridget Tan, the founder and chief
executive of the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration
Economics in Singapore.
In their scarce free time, many gather in Little India, an
area of narrow streets and rows of shop-houses selling colourful
fabrics, spices and groceries, a legacy of the 19th-century
British colonial rulers who laid out the city in ethnic zones.
Indians and Bangladeshis have congregated peacefully in
large crowds in the area for years, eating and drinking, and
illustrating decades of success of maintaining religious harmony
in a polyglot community of ethnic Chinese, Malays and Indians
that was convulsed by race riots in the late 1960s.
Authorities banned the sale and consumption of alcohol in
the area this weekend. Police stepped up patrols at foreign
worker dormitories and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong set up an
inquiry. But some commentators say a deeper change of mind-set
needs to take place.
"We seem to operate on a model of wanting the foreign
workforce for their labour and economic value, yet wishing they
would disappear at all other times," blogger Alex Au wrote.
($1 = S$1.25)
