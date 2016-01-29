SINGAPORE Jan 29 U.S. airline United
Continental will launch a direct flight from Singapore to San
Francisco in June as low oil prices make ultra-long flights
attractive again.
The route, at 8,446 miles (13,592 km), will be the longest
scheduled flight operated by any U.S. carrier, and it will be
served by two-engine Boeing 787 passenger jets,
Chicago-based United Continental Holdings Inc said in a
statement on Friday.
"United will be the first airline to offer nonstop service
between San Francisco and Singapore, and this will be the only
nonstop service to the U.S. from Singapore," the company said,
adding that daily flights are planned to start on June 1, 2016.
United said that the scheduled flight time was 15 hours, 30
minutes to 16 hours, 20 minutes. But, the westbound crossing to
Singapore will arrive in Asia two days after leaving the United
States because of the large time zone differences.
Flights from Singapore to the U.S. West Coast typically have
to make at least one stop-over, usually in Tokyo, Hong Kong or
Seoul.
By flying directly, these airports stand to lose business.
United currently flies from Singapore to San Francisco with
connections in either Tokyo's Narita Airport or Hong Kong. The
airline said it would end its flights between Singapore and
Narita in June, but maintain its Singapore-Hong Kong flights.
Singapore Airlines also plans to re-launch direct flights to
the United States, starting with Los Angeles and New York,
although it will have to wait until 2018 when it takes delivery
of its next generation Airbus A350 ultra-long haul
planes.
Analysts said that the 70 percent crash in crude oil prices
was a significant reason that long-haul flights are
profitable again.
"Lower fuel prices certainly help the economics for ultra
long-range flying," said Singapore-based analyst Brendan Sobie
at aviation consultancy CAPA.
With access to new technology, several airlines have been
studying the U.S. to Singapore route after Singapore Airlines
stopped flying between Singapore and New York, he said.
"It has always been an attractive market from a demand
perspective, but I think it has been a cost issue and a matter
of having the right aircraft," said Sobie.
Singapore Airlines stopped direct flights to Los
Angeles in 2013, when Brent crude futures averaged $108.70 per
barrel, compared with just over $34 currently.
The airline flew the four-engine Airbus A340-500 on the
route that used too much fuel to make it a profitable service.
Like Boeing's 787, the Airbus A350 is a two-engine plane,
and both are designed to be more fuel efficient than previous
models.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in
Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)