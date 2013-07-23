* Initial focus will be on building small satellites,
services
* ST Engineering unit to venture into satellite
manufacturing
* Satellite operators could pocket up to 80 pct of revenue
as profit
By Kevin Lim
SINGAPORE, July 24 Singapore's foray into the
$300 billion-a-year space industry may seem like a lucrative
venture, but the path is lined with risks, especially in
satellite manufacturing where Western firms have long dominated
and entry barriers are high.
The push into space technology, announced earlier this year,
will initially focus on satellites to meet growing demand for
top-speed Internet connections as well as high-resolution images
commonly used in surveillance, forestry and energy exploration.
The venture may also help rekindle Singapore's electronics
sector by creating high-paying jobs in the satellites and
components segment to replace jobs lost with the decline of disc
media and computer parts manufacturing.
Industry observers say success is hardly assured, as the
tiny city-state will be fighting tooth and nail for satellite
orders with big names such as Thales SA and Lockheed
Martin Corp.
Asian contenders include companies in China and India that
are already involved in domestic space programmes, as well as
emerging firms like South Korea's Satrec Initiative Co Ltd
that build satellites at competitive prices.
"In the satellite manufacturing industries where existing
firms have a big headstart, new entrants might face high hurdles
to succeeding," said Thiam Hee Ng, a senior economist at the
Manila-based Asian Development Bank.
"The high cost and limited launch windows may discourage
firms from experimenting with new suppliers."
As it did with biomedicals, Singapore's bid to carve out a
niche in the space industry involves supporting local champions
and enticing industry leaders to set up or expand operations in
the country through a mix of favourable laws, tax incentives and
skilled workers.
Officials declined to say how much the effort is expected to
cost, but it could be in the hundreds of millions of dollars if
projects by government-linked firms are included.
"In the immediate term, our efforts are focused on
developing our satellite industry, particularly in areas of
small satellite design and manufacturing and satellite-based
services," said Gian Yi-Hsen, director of Singapore's Office for
Space Technology and Industry (OSTIn).
In its satellites venture, Singapore will take advantage of
the city-state's capabilities in areas like precision
engineering, electronics and infocommunications, he said.
Singapore is already a base for communication satellite
operators such as Eutelsat Communications SA, Inmarsat
PLC and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, and
can build on these capabilities to help broadcasters transmit
programmes and ships communicate with other vessels.
Adrian Ballintine, founder and chief executive of Australian
satellite firm NewSat Ltd, which has an office in
Singapore, said growth areas include providing high-speed
Internet services to airline passengers.
Singapore Airlines Ltd said last year it will
provide wi-fi and mobile phone connectivity on its long-haul
flights using services provided by Inmarsat.
Satellite-based surveillance systems are also in high demand
to monitor everything from forest fires to illegal migrants
trying to get to Australia by boat, Ballintine said.
High-quality images of so-called hot spots in Sumatra are
currently in demand after bush fires on the Indonesian island
produced a thick haze that smothered neighbouring Singapore and
Malaysia earlier this year.
OPPORTUNITIES AND RISKS
Singapore Technologies Electronics, a unit of defence
conglomerate Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd,
has already set up a unit to build and operate observation
satellites with help from two local state-funded universities.
The government has also agreed to bear part of the cost to
hire more researchers at smaller firms such as Addvalue
Technologies Ltd.
Products by the satellite communication systems maker
include terminals used to transmit results from far-flung
polling stations in this year's elections in the Philippines.
NewSat's Ballintine and other industry players said
satellite operators will more than make up for the huge upfront
investments as they stand to pocket up to 80 percent of their
revenues as gross profits.
Large communications satellites are worth hundreds of
millions of dollars. Smaller ones, such as those used for
weather forecasts and mapping forests and the sea, typically
cost $60 million to $100 million.
Singapore, with its cutting-edge data analytics, is likely
do best in satellite-related services, said Ashwin Malshe, an
assistant professor of marketing at Essec Business School.
"If you speak to professionals from the space industry,
they'll tell you that one of their biggest challenges is
analysing the enormous amount of satellite data they are
generating," he said.
"You do not have to go for capital-intensive operations and
at the same time have very high margins."
According to the Space Foundation, a U.S.-based industry
body, the global space economy grew 6.7 percent to $304.3
billion last year. Commercial activity drove much of the
expansion.
THE RIGHT NICHES
Asked about its relatively late entry, ST Electronics said
it was confident of getting a niche in small earth observation
satellites that could be built in two to three years, in
contrast to larger models that would require up to five years.
"Our business model is to own and operate the satellites,
sell the imagery data and provide value-added services," said a
spokeswoman for the firm, which already makes satellite
receivers and components for terrestrial stations.
Essec's Malshe, who has worked with companies in the space
industry, said Singapore could also focus on the small but
fast-growing market for space travel by tapping into its huge
private banking base. A ticket may cost as much as $300,000.
Astrium, the aerospace unit of the European Aeronautic
Defence and Space Co (EADS), hopes to launch its first
commercial space flight in 2017 using a craft that can take off
from ordinary airport runways and carry four passengers to a
height of around 100 kilometres (62 miles) above the Earth's
surface.
EADS officials have said they hoped to base some of their
space planes at Singapore's Changi Airport.
"One of the biggest problems when it comes to selling to
ultra-rich people is getting in touch with them," Malshe said.
"Tying up with a private bank that has an established client
list will help."