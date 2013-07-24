Darden Restaurants to buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 mln
March 27 Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants Inc said on Monday it would buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million in an all-cash transaction.
March 27 Tesla Inc founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk has launched a company called Neuralink Corp through which computers could merge with human brains, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
March 27 Viacom Inc hired movie industry veteran Jim Gianopulos, the former head of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's film studio, to revive its Paramount Pictures unit.