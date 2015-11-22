(Adds police statement)
SINGAPORE Nov 22 Singapore Airlines
said on Sunday there was a bomb threat to one of its flights
which originated from San Francisco and landed safely at
Singapore's Changi Airport on Sunday.
The airline, in a statement, did not provide any details of
how the threat came to light or what action was taken to ensure
the flight's safety. It said the matter had been referred to the
authorities.
"We regret we are unable to provide details as it concerns
security," the airline statement said.
Flight SQ001 landed safely at about noon Singapore time
(0400 GMT), but disembarkation was delayed until around 1.30 pm,
state-owned Channel NewsAsia reported.
Singapore police said in a statement they had conducted
security checks and nothing suspicious was found on the plane or
among its passengers.
The incident came as a Turkish Airlines flight
bound for Turkey from New York was diverted to Halifax, Canada,
after a bomb threat, Canadian police said on Sunday.
Security officials have been on high alert since Islamic
State militants claimed responsibility for attacks this month in
Paris that killed 130 people.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Ros Russell)