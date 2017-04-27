SINGAPORE Singapore's $40 billion semiconductor sector averaged more than 57 percent year-on-year growth from October through February, outpacing South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

Following are some recent investments in Singapore by foreign semiconductor firms, based on data from the city-state's Economic Development Board.

For related article

2017:

March - German chipmaker Infineon Technologies (IFXGn.DE) says it plans to invest 70 million euros ($76 million) over five years to develop a "smart factory" in Singapore. Infineon's Singapore production will be linked in real-time to production sites elsewhere, with an increasingly automated assembly line.

2016:

September - Micron Technology Inc (MU.O) unveils a $4 billion expanded NAND flash memory fabrication facility, which will produce the latest 3D NAND flash memory, creating 500 new jobs.

February - Linear Technology Corp opens its third semiconductor test facility, which cost about $13.6 million and will employ 400-500 more staff within 5-6 years. The additional 8,083 square metre (87,000 sq ft) space will allow Linear to increase its semiconductor test capacity by 45 percent. Singapore will account for 90 percent of the firm's global test requirements.

2015:

April - Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors (NXPI.O) commits $15.8 million in a Smart Mobility Testbed to test and develop vehicle-to-everything technology, enabling cars to communicate with each other and designated roadside infrastructure.

2014:

July - Taiwanese chip designer MediaTek (2454.TW) says it will invest close to $180 million in an integrated chip design centre, increasing staff by 100 to more than 300, who will design products used in smartphones, tablets and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

June - Realtek (2379.TW), a fabless semiconductor firm, announces a $130 million investment to establish its 75-staff research and integrated chip design centre, where it will develop advanced network processors used in networking equipment such as WiFi routers and solutions for IoT applications in homes and wearable devices.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)