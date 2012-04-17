SINGAPORE, April 17 Singapore Exchange , Asia's third-biggest listed bourse, reported a 16 percent rise in quarterly profit as higher revenue from derivatives partly made up for a drop in securities income.

SGX said in a statement it is seeing growing interest from international companies to list in Singapore.

It did not name the companies but sources have told Reuters motor racing business Formula One and a unit of India's Reliance Communications are among firms planning listings on the Singapore bourse.

SGX reported January-March net profit of S$77.8 million ($62.25 million), higher than t he S$67 million a year earlier when profit was partly hit by costs linked to its failed bid for Australian exchange operator ASX.

The latest profit figure was above the S$75 million average forecast by five analysts surveyed by Reuters.

SGX stock has risen about 9.6 percent so far in 2012, beating ASX's gains of nearly 5 percent and Hong Kong's HKEx's rise of 4.4 percent.

Singapore's benchmark STI index has advanced about 13 percent so far this year.

($1 = 1.2499 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar)