SINGAPORE, Sept 4 Authorities in Singapore have
charged Royal Dutch Shell with safety lapses leading to
a major fire last year at the Anglo-Dutch giant's 500,000
barrels-per-day refinery in the city state.
Shell's Bukom refinery is its biggest plant worldwide and
makes up more than a third of Singapore's capacity. The company
faces a fine of up to S$500,000 ($402,000) if convicted in the
case, which is to be heard by a court on Sept. 25.
Singapore's Ministry of Manpower filed a charge against
Shell on Aug. 31 for an offence under the Workplace Safety and
Health Act for the lapses in safety, the ministry said in a
statement late on Monday.
Shell declined comment on the matter as the case is before
the courts.
"We have extended our full cooperation to the relevant
authorities," a spokeswoman said on Tuesday. "Safety is a top
priority for Shell. We regret this incident and are applying the
lessons to avoid such an occurrence in the future."
Last September, Shell shut its Bukom refinery for just over
two weeks after the fire forced the oil major to declare a force
majeure on sales of some oil products and on some crude
purchases. This is a condition in contracts that exempts buyers
or sellers from commitments in case of events that are beyond
control.
The blaze occurred during maintenance work on a pipeline
linking a naphtha tank to a pumphouse for oil products to be
mixed and blended.
Shell had allowed an open draining method to be used during
the de-oiling of the pipeline, the ministry said.
De-oiling removes petroleum products from inside the
pipeline. The open-draining method used trays to collect naphtha
flowing out of the pipeline through valves and a loosened flange
joint that allowed the release of flammable vapours into the
air, the ministry said.
"The accumulation of such vapours created a flammable
atmosphere that would easily be ignited by any ignition source,"
it added.
The naphtha flow into the tray could also have led to the
build-up of static charge, perhaps causing a spark that could
then have ignited the flammable naphtha vapours.
Shell had also failed to deploy portable gas monitors near
the open drainage site that would have alerted workers and
safety staff to dangerous levels of vapour, the ministry said.