SINGAPORE Aug 15 Royal Dutch Shell
will restart in September at the earliest a crude distillation
unit (CDU) shut for maintenance at its 500,000 barrels-per-day
refinery in Singapore, industry sources said on Wednesday.
Reuters reported on July 19 that Shell had shut in mid-July
the No. 4 CDU at the Bukom island refinery, its biggest plant in
the world, citing a source familiar with the matter.
The source has now clarified that the procedure of shutting
down the unit began in mid-July, to be completed by the end of
the month.
"They will most likely only restart the CDU in September,"
the source familiar with the matter added.
Shell could not immediately be reached for comment.
In addition, a gasoline-making unit, or reformer, a high
vacuum unit and a hydrocracker were also shut.
The high vacuum unit is expected to restart towards the end
of August, while the hydrocracker and the reformer will restart
only after the No. 4 CDU resumes operation, the source added.
Shell has sold only one gasoil cargo in the Singapore
trading period in August, down from three gasoil and jet fuel
cargoes in July and 10 middle distillates cargoes in June,
traders said.
The smaller number of spot barrels available for sale is a
pointer to the work on the refinery, they added.
Shell operates two other CDUs, CDU 3 and CDU 5, at its
500,000 bpd refinery, which makes up more than a third of
Singapore's capacity. CDU 3 has a capacity of 110,000 bpd while
CDU 5 has a capacity of 210,000 bpd.