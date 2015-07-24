SINGAPORE, July 24 Singapore-based Senat
Shipping said on Friday it had done nothing illegal and that it
was unreasonable to be put on a U.S. sanctions list for alleged
connection with a blacklisted North Korean shipping company.
The U.S. Department of Treasury on Thursday listed Senat,
arguing it had supported Ocean Maritime Management Company
(OMMC), which had arranged an illegal shipment of arms on the
Chong Chon Gang ship that was seized in Panama in 2013. (1.usa.gov/1VDwI7a)
The sanctions will also target Senat's president, Leonard
Lai, and a company vessel, the department said.
"The US Treasury's move to put Senat and Leonard Lai on the
OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control) list is a misguided
measure purely based on Senat's historical dealings with OMM,"
said the company in a statement emailed to Reuters.
Senat denied any illegal activities, and said it was in
talks with Singaporean authorities and in the process of
contacting the U.S. Treasury Department to explain its position.
Senat had commercial dealings with North Korea and had
chartered Chong Chon Gang before the ship was seized, but it
stopped dealing with North Korean ship owners after the ship
arrest, the statement said.
It stressed that the company was not the charterer of the
vessel at the time of its arrest. It compared the U.S. case with
hiring a car and being held responsible for the car owner's
illegal activity.
Singapore last year filed criminal charges against another
Singaporean firm Chinpo Shipping for alleged involvement in the
Chong Chon Gang case.
The charge sheets said that Chinpo Shipping had transferred
$72,106.76 to a Panama shipping company in March when it had
reason to believe that the money might be used to contribute to
North Korea's weapons programmes.
The firm was also charged with carrying out a remittance
business without a licence between 2009 and 2013.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Michael Perry)