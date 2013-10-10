By Anshuman Daga
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Oct 10 A funeral parlour switches
into gold mining; a steel trader turns into a property
developer; and a food packaging firm ventures into resources.
Reverse takeovers and shifting corporate business strategies
on Singapore's stock market have come under the spotlight in the
wake of a recent collapse in the share prices of three companies
listed on Southeast Asia's biggest bourse.
One of the companies, Blumont Group Ltd, lost as
much as S$6.2 billion ($4.96 billion) in market value in the
past week. Prior to that, Blumont had surged as much as 12-fold
this year, making it Singapore's top performer. The company,
which listed in mid-2000, has shifted its focus between
investment - most recently in mining companies - property
development and sterilised food and medicine packaging.
The changes in business operations and the use of reverse
takeovers - where a private firm buys a public company usually
to bypass an often lengthy listing process - and its impact on
the broader market risk undermining the credibility of one of
Asia's biggest financial and regulation centres.
"It's one thing to change businesses like that if you're a
closed-end investment fund, but if it's a listed company and it
keeps chopping and changing then that raises all sorts of
governance concerns because as a minority shareholder you don't
then know what you're a shareholder of," said Jamie Allen,
secretary general of the Asian Corporate Governance Association.
The market operator, Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX),
had already toughened its listing rules after a string of
blow-ups at locally-listed Chinese stocks, known as S-chips, in
2008 and 2011. At the same time, it has seen few big-ticket
listings.
The metamorphosis of a handful of small Singapore companies,
mostly penny stocks, has made them among the most actively
traded on the SGX, which is home to blue chips such as Singapore
Airlines Ltd and DBS Group Holdings Ltd.
The market has seen sharp gains in small stocks. As of last
week, many of the top 10 performers this year, with gains of
200-900 percent, had started new businesses or said they were
exploring such forays. The SGX queried most of these companies
on the price surge.
"Sometimes, these things (new ventures) can go either way
for the smaller investors," said Jimmy Ho, president of the
Society of Remisiers (Singapore). "It's better if the relevant
authorities can do adequate due diligence beforehand."
The SGX pointed to guidelines saying all listings must
comply with the prospectus disclosure requirements in the
Securities Futures Act and the requirements of its listing
rules. The exchange says it considers a reverse takeover in the
same way it would an initial public offering in terms of how it
scrutinises the proposal from a regulatory perspective.
GRAVES TO GOLD
As part of one reverse takeover, Asia Pacific Strategic
Investments Ltd, a funeral services provider in
Malaysia, is transforming into a mining company with assets in
Armenia. A new investor is buying a 30 percent stake in the
restructured firm for S$200 million, implying a total value of
S$667 million. Previously, the company had a market value of
about S$10 million.
"We have been making losses for the last 3-4 years. So the
company has been looking for a new business or new life," said
Chief Financial Officer Lee Keng Mun. "We believe this gold mine
is a profitable business project."
Manufacturing businesses seem hardest hit.
"The operating environment is very difficult for a lot of
traditional businesses, but the owners are not keen to give up
their listing," said Kevin Scully, founder and executive
chairman of equity research firm NRA Capital. "The listing has
value and that's why you see a flux of people coming to do
reverse takeovers."
Facing a dwindling outlook in its manufacturing business,
ICP Ltd bought a majority stake in two tanker-owning
entities earlier this year after previously investing in a coal
exploration asset in Australia. This week, it proposed an
investment in an unlisted Australian gold miner.
Similarly, Courage Marine Group Ltd, a dry bulk
shipper, in June proposed diversifying into property investment,
noting that its core business of transporting sand, cement and
gravel helped it build up a network of construction industry
contacts, and it had approaches to invest in real estate.
TRADING CURBS
Broker UOB Kay Hian last week imposed trading limits on many
small cap stocks which it reckoned were over-valued after a
sharp run-up in prices. Those included Blumont, Asiasons Capital
Ltd and LionGold Corp Ltd - the three
inter-linked stocks that fell sharply in recent sessions.
Wild price swings in smaller stocks are fairly routine in a
free market that has no circuit breakers. The SGX has opened
public consultations on proposed circuit breakers for the
securities market and plans to introduce these by the year-end.
"In other markets, if a stock price jumps 20 percent in one
trading session, you'll probably call a trading halt and then
find out what happened," said NRA Capital's Scully.
In a rare move, the SGX suspended trading in Blumont,
Asiasons and LionGold on Friday after the sharp price falls, and
later declared them as "designated securities" - meaning
investors cannot short-sell them and buyers must pay upfront in
cash. Trading later resumed, but under certain conditions.
Last year, Britain's financial regulator proposed reforms of
its listing rules to close loopholes allowing reverse takeovers,
in a bid to better protect investors.
SGX's dual role as market operator and regulator has in the
past raised questions about a conflict of interest as it
regulates listed companies that are also its clients.
"The question is whether they are able to regulate and
profit from the market at the same time, which seems to be
impossible," said Ho at the Society of Remisiers.
In a letter to the Straits Times newspaper on Wednesday, one
reader wrote: "Why did the Singapore Exchange, as the regulator,
not step in earlier to calm penny stock trading when prices rose
from a few cents to more than S$2?"
"It was left to the broking houses to assume the role of
regulator and impose trading curbs."
($1 = 1.2509 Singapore dollars)
(Additional reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)