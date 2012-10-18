Oct 18 (IFR) - Bankers are trying to bring the first foreign
sovereign Singapore dollar bond and have been pitching hard to
some of the world's savvier treasurers.
They even took the opportunity of the IMF annual meetings to
bring some of these sovereigns, which were on their way to Tokyo
for the event, to the Lion City to see investors and sell the
idea that a country could issue a large, long-tenor Singapore
dollar benchmark.
The problem, however, has been convincing these funding
managers to add yet another currency to their portfolios. "We
have very small foreign currency financing needs and we already
have the mandate to maintain liquid curves in dollars and in
global pesos, so adding yet another currency does not make
sense," said Maria Fernanda Suarez, Colombia's director general
of public credit and national treasury, who was one the issuers
who went to Tokyo via Singapore.
However, in spite of bankers' suggestions she should look at
the Singapore market, Suarez said the Singapore trip was more of
an opportunity to meet a different investor base that might buy
Colombia's dollar bonds.
Neighbouring Indonesia's director of government securities,
Loto Srinaita Ginting, also said she had been pitched the idea
of a Singapore dollar trade. Her reaction was the same as
Suarez, adding that managing dollar and yen issuance was
demanding enough. Indonesia is working on a new Samurai bond
that is expected to price this month.
Other treasurers echoed the same notion, saying that while
they have been getting Singapore dollar proposals, managing the
other currencies in their portfolios already takes up enough of
their time.
DESPERATE SING
In fact, given the choice, most treasurers said they would
rather sell a renminbi-denominated bond than a Singapore dollar
issue. The reason is that growing trade ties with China make a
renminbi-denominated bond a better option.
However, the offshore renminbi market is not nearly as deep
as the Singapore dollar sector. The Lion City already has a
record of allowing deals of up to S$1bn (US$820m) for well-known
foreign issuers, and tenors as long as 10 years are common.
And as ABN Amro proved yesterday, Singapore investors are
desperate to diversify their portfolios without adding further
currency risk. "If a sovereign came they would get a lot of
demand," said one portfolio manager.
The Dutch lender sold a 10-year S$1bn subordinated tier 2
bond at a very competitive 4.7%, which saved the bank at least
30bp compared to its dollar funding levels, according to
bankers. Orders for ABN Amro's transaction reached an astounding
S$17bn, in a sign that foreign issuers are very welcome in
Singapore at the right price.
The offshore renminbi market has consisted of smaller deals,
of up to US$200m equivalent, with an odd jumbo of US$500m, and
tenors that hardly ever go beyond five years. In fact, the vast
majority of the deals are for two-year maturities.
Besides, renminbi deposits in Hong Kong shrank for the first
time this year in July after several years of steady growth.
They currently stand at Rmb552bn (US$83.5bn), according to Hong
Kong Monetary Authority.
Meanwhile, Singapore dollars have been seen as a safe haven
and deposits in the currency have increased 8% in the 12 months
leading to August, when they stood at S$500bn, or almost five
times the total deposits in Hong Kong.
Clearly, the money is there, the problem in this case is
convincing the issuers of that.
(Reporting By Christopher Langner, editing by Nachum Kaplan)