SINGAPORE Nov 14 A man was stabbed in the centre of Singapore's financial district on Friday, a rare attack in a country which has one of the lowest crime rates in the world.

Witnesses said they saw two men shouting at each other before one of them stabbed the other. The victim then chased his attacker through the centre of Raffles Place.

"The guy who got stabbed chased the culprit who was running off," said Glendon, 24, who declined to give his surname.

The attack happened when the area was packed with people out during their lunch break.

Pictures on local and social media showed people providing first-aid to a man whose clothes were covered in blood.

Singapore's Civil Defence Force said it had taken two men to hospital. It was not immediately clear who the second person was. Police were unable to immediately comment.

Singapore's crime rate, one of the lowest in the world, fell to a 30-year low in 2013 with 549 crimes per 100,000 people. (Writing by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Nick Macfie)