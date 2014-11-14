By Theodora D'cruz
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Nov 14 A man was stabbed in the
centre of Singapore's financial district on Friday, a rare
attack in a country which has one of the lowest crime rates in
the world.
Witnesses said they saw two men shouting at each other
before one of them stabbed the other. The victim then chased his
attacker through the centre of Raffles Place.
"The guy who got stabbed chased the culprit who was running
off," said Glendon, 24, who declined to give his surname.
The attack happened when the area was packed with people out
during their lunch break.
Pictures on local and social media showed people providing
first-aid to a man whose clothes were covered in blood.
Singapore's Civil Defence Force said it had taken two men to
hospital. It was not immediately clear who the second person
was. Police were unable to immediately comment.
Singapore's crime rate, one of the lowest in the world, fell
to a 30-year low in 2013 with 549 crimes per 100,000 people.
(Writing by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Nick Macfie)