SINGAPORE Oct 25 Singapore telecom operator
StarHub Ltd said on Tuesday intentional cyber attacks
had caused web connection disruptions for some of its home
broadband customers on October 22 and October 24.
The company said it analysed network logs of the disruptions
and found that it had experienced intentional and likely
malicious distributed denial-of-service attacks on its domain
name servers.
Distributed denial-of-service attackers typically target
sites by flooding servers with messages from multiple systems so
they are unable to respond to legitimate traffic.
StarHub said there was no evidence of any impact on the rest
of its services, and the security of its customers' information
was not compromised.
"On both occasions, we mitigated the attacks by filtering
unwanted traffic and increasing our DNS (domain name servers)
capacity, and restored service within two hours," it said.
As of June 30, StarHub's total residential broadband
subscriber base was 473,000 subscribers.
On Friday, hackers unleashed a complex attack on the
internet through common devices like webcams and digital
recorders and cut access to some of the world's best known
websites, in a major breach of global internet stability.
