SINGAPORE Jan 20 The Singapore Exchange
will launch hot-rolled coil (HRC) steel futures and
swap contracts on Feb. 17, aiming to tap rising consumption of
the alloy in Southeast Asia.
SGX is trying to open up the Asian steel derivatives market
by taking on rebar futures in Shanghai, currently the world's
most liquid steel futures <0#SRB:>, but foreign investors aren't
allowed to trade there unless they are registered locally.
The SGX contracts would add more steel derivatives to a
largely illiquid global suite outside China, and their success
would depend on participation from traders from the world's
biggest steel consumer and producer.
The HRC futures and swaps will have a contract size of 20
tonnes and will be cash-settled using a reference price by data
provider Steel Index, the bourse said in a statement late on
Friday.
SGX clears the bulk of iron ore derivatives traded globally
with the volume of swaps, futures and options more than doubling
to 590,648 contracts last year, according to the exchange.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)