By Aradhana Aravindan and Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE, Dec 3 Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX)
came under fire on Wednesday after stock trading was
interrupted for a second time in a month, piling pressure on a
bourse and CEO grappling with falling trading volume.
A software error led SGX to open the bourse three and a half
hours late. The delay followed a Nov. 5 power failure that
halted stocks and derivatives trading, prompting the Monetary
Authority of Singapore (MAS) to brand the latest lapse
"unacceptable".
The delay deals a fresh blow to the ambitions of Chief
Executive Magnus Bocker to make the bourse one of Asia's largest
through initiatives such as increased focus on derivatives.
Bocker, who led an unsuccessful $8 billion bid for ASX Ltd
in 2010, has been battling low trading volumes since a
penny-stock crash last year damped investor interest in SGX's
small- and mid-cap market.
"I cannot speak for myself, but on the ground I assess that
most remisiers want him (Bocker) to leave," said Jimmy Ho,
President of the Society of Remisiers.
Bocker, whose contract expires in June, signalled he had no
plans to leave because of the incident.
"I'm not giving up because of this," he told reporters. The
decision as to whether he will renew his contract is between him
and the board, he said.
MAS, in a statement, instructed Bocker and the SGX board to
review processes and address any shortcomings leading to the
delay. "MAS will not hesitate to take supervisory actions
against SGX if necessary."
A software upgrade over the weekend caused a glitch in SGX's
Client Accounting System used by nine securities brokers, SGX
said. It delayed trading to enable member firms to reconcile
client positions and rectify any errors in end-of-day processing
for Dec. 1.
Bocker said though not all brokers use the affected system,
SGX delayed trading to ensure fairness across the market.
Earlier in a statement, Bocker apologised for the
inconvenience, saying he understood the market's "frustration"
and that SGX was reviewing processes to prevent any recurrence.
"This should not have happened and we take full
responsibility," he said.
SGX reported a 16 percent fall in net profit in its first
quarter when the average daily value of securities traded on the
exchange fell 27 percent.
Shares of SGX declined 0.6 percent on Wednesday, in line
with the FTSE Straits Times Index. The stock is down
0.4 percent this year, versus a 4 percent gain in the benchmark.
