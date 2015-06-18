GRAPHIC: Shorting interest: link.reuters.com/dyd94w
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, June 19 The Singapore stock market has
unexpectedly turned into a playground for short-sellers looking
to profit from weakness in shares of companies with heavy
exposure to a slowing Chinese economy or the energy sector.
The average short interest for stocks traded on the
Singapore Exchange (SGX) has jumped over a quarter so
far this year, with nearly 1.2 percent of companies' free float
out on loan compared with 0.9 percent on Dec. 31, according to
London-based financial information services firm Markit.
Singapore has never been a hotbed of short-selling like Hong
Kong, due to the market's relative small size and lack of depth.
The surge in shorting interest was triggered by China's slowing
economy and low energy prices. Attacks on commodity trader Noble
Group Ltd from a research outfit and a short-seller
also stoke shorting interest.
"Perhaps the short-selling in Hong Kong and China has
influenced the Singapore market," said Relte Stephen Schutte, a
Markit analyst, noting that short-sellers have been targeting
firms whose accounting and corporate governance are being
investigated, most recently Hanergy Thin Film Power Group
in Hong Kong. "That could be filtering through into
other APEC (Asia-Pacific) regions... It's difficult to say where
the SGX is going in the future."
The 30 largest stocks that make up Singapore's benchmark
Straits Times Index, including Noble Group, attracted
more interest from short sellers than the wider SGX, with an
average of 1.5 percent of their outstanding shares on loan -
still a relatively low number. Energy and manufacturers of
capital goods were the most popular targets.
Noble's shares have fallen more than 40 percent since
Iceberg Research issued its first report in mid-February
alleging that the firm had inflated asset values. Noble has
rejected the allegations. The company's stock has seen the
biggest movement in shorting among index components, with more
than 7 percent of the firm's free float now out on loan, up
10-fold from Jan. 1. Offshore oilfield service provider Ezra
Holdings Ltd is the most shorted name on SGX, with 10
percent of its shares on loan.
