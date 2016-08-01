SINGAPORE Aug 1 Singapore-based urban planning
consultancy Surbana Jurong Pvt Ltd, owned by state investor
Temasek Holdings, has agreed to buy Australia-based
SMEC Holdings Ltd for about S$400 million ($298 million),
increasing its global reach.
The combined entity will have a global workforce of almost
10,000 employees and revenue of about S$1.1 billion, the
companies said in a joint statement on Monday, making it one of
the largest urban and infrastructure consulting firms in Asia.
Surbana Jurong said earlier this year it was looking at
acquisitions overseas, including China and India as well as
Australia. SMEC provides consultancy services for infrastructure
projects.
Global infrastructure spending is expected to grow to more
than $9 trillion per year by 2025 from an annual $4 trillion in
2012, consultancy PwC has forecast, with the Asia-Pacific market
expected to account for nearly 60 percent of that.
Surbana Jurong is hoping to increase the share of revenue
that comes from overseas business to 40-60 percent from the
current 20 percent in the next three-to-five years, Group Chief
Executive Wong Heang Fine told Reuters in January.
($1 = 1.3402 Singapore dollars)
