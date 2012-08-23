SINGAPORE Aug 23 Singapore's central bank said it had warned banks last year to guard against funds being transferred in to the island state to evade taxation elsewhere, with eye to new tax treaties being implemented in Europe.

A German media report put an unwelcome spotlight on Singapore, Asia's prominent wealth management centre, earlier this month, saying that some Swiss bankers had advised clients to transfer funds there before the implementation of a deal to tax German assets held in Swiss banks.

Suggestion that funds are fleeing Switzerland have helped stock opposition to the deal from the German Social Democrats, who have threatened to block the agreement, saying it is too lenient on tax evaders.

But a spokeswoman for the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said the central bank does not tolerate such flows and Singapore was cooperating with other countries to prevent abuse of its financial system.

"MAS does not tolerate any flow of illicit funds through our financial system," she said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

"In response to possible tax treaties being signed in Europe, MAS had pre-emptively warned financial institutions in September 2011 to guard against possible inflow of illicit funds arising from such developments."

She said that last year MAS had announced plans to criminalise the transfer of money into Singapore to evade tax.

Edmund Leow, a head of tax at Baker & McKenzie, Wong & Leow law firm in Singapore, told Reuters that MAS has stepped up inspections of banks and trust companies.

"They are asking a lot more questions about these issues and there's no question the industry is reacting," Leow said.

One banking executive said Swiss regulators visited Singapore last year to check with banks on inflows being received from Europe.

A spokesman for the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) in Zurich declined to comment on whether officials had visited Singapore, but said the regulator was monitoring Swiss banks to ensure they actively avoided aiding potential foreign tax misdemeanors.

UBS, a bank cited in the German media report that started the controversy, has denied advising clients to shift funds in order to avoid detection by tax authorities.

"We have not recorded any increase of invested assets of German clients in Singapore over the last few years," a UBS spokeswoman in Singapore told Reuters on Thursday.

She said UBS fully supports the German-Swiss tax treaty.

"We have a variety of measures in place to prevent the circumvention of the bilateral agreement," she said.

Other major Swiss banks with regional bases in Singapore include Credit Suisse and Julius Baer. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong and Saeed Azhar in Singapore, and Oliver Hirt in Zurich; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)