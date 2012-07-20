SINGAPORE, July 20 Singapore authorities have seized a fuel oil tanker operated by financially troubled FAL Oil Company due to its failure to pay Germany's DVB Bank around $3 million in debt, two industry sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

United Arab Emirates-based FAL Oil, which was blacklisted by Washington in January for its links to Iran, has until the end of next week to contest the step and prevent the Khorfakkan tanker being handed over to DVB Bank.

Singapore's Supreme Court Sheriff's Office seized the 105,000-deadweight tonne clean tanker on July 18, but allowed the 80,000-tonne fuel oil cargo to be discharged to its owner ChinaOil, the trading arm of PetroChina, a Singapore-based industry source said.

"The tanker was seized because of an outstanding debt of $2.84 million that was initially due in late May," said the source, who asked not to be named as he is not authorized to speak to the media.

"The company has eight days to decide whether to contest the claim or allow the bank to foreclose on the property."

DVB Bank declined to speak on the matter, while FAL Oil could not be reached for comment.

In April, sources told Reuters that the company was close to securing an agreement to restructure about $700 million of its debt with creditors that would include additional loans to keep its operations going.

FAL Oil used to be one of the largest fuel oil players in the Middle East, but has struggled to keep its business operations in full swing due to a lack of funds.

It was forced to cut its fuel oil and bunkering business in the UAE by as much as 60 percent. The company also shut its trading operations in Singapore and London.

Washington sanctioned the independent energy trader earlier this year for its role in supplying gasoline into Iran.

FAL Oil was also blacklisted by the Pakistan State Oil Company (PSO) in October last year after failing to meet its contractual agreements, which resulted in a disruption to supplies of fuel oil. (Additional reporting by Randy Fabi, Luke Pachymuthu, and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Manash Goswami and Joseph Radford)