* Singapore to sign OECD convention on tax matters
* Tax authority will be able to obtain bank info more easily
* Singapore's move is "very significant" - OECD official
* Singapore finalising FATCA agreement with United States
By Rachel Armstrong and Kevin Lim
SINGAPORE, May 14 Singapore, the world's
fourth-biggest offshore financial centre, said on Tuesday it
will adopt new measures to make it easier to share information
on potential tax evaders with other countries, including the
United States.
The Southeast Asian city-state, keen to avoid the kind of
onslaught on tax cheats being waged against Switzerland, said it
will sign up to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development's (OECD) multilateral treaty on sharing tax details.
Singapore is expected to sign the Convention on Mutual
Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters some time this year.
The government also plans to change the law so the tax
office, the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore, will not need
a court order to get information from banks and trust companies
sought by foreign governments, a joint statement by the central
bank, the finance ministry and the tax authority said.
"This is a very significant move," the director of the
OECD's Centre for Tax Policy, Pascal Saint-Amans, told Reuters
in an email.
"Their signing of the multilateral convention is also
impressive and shows the move towards transparency is really
global with a key player like Singapore taking that initiative."
Singapore's move comes as the Group of 20 leading economies
(G20) is pushing for all countries to improve the way they share
tax information.
Governments in Europe and in the United States have been
stepping up their efforts to clamp down on tax evasion as they
try to deal with rising levels of public debt.
"These changes we are now making are a major enhancement, in
step with the strengthening of international standards for
exchange of information," said Tharman Shanmugaratnam,
Singapore's deputy prime minister and minister for finance.
"There is no conflict between high standards of financial
integrity and keeping our strengths as a centre for managing
wealth."
FINALISING FATCA AGREEMENT
Singapore, which hosts offices of the world's biggest banks,
will adopt the OECD standards on information sharing in all of
its existing bilateral tax agreements that do not already
contain them, as long as it gets reciprocity.
Once the OECD-related measures are fully in place, Singapore
will meet the international standards on tax information sharing
with up to 83 different jurisdictions, up from the current 41.
Those new countries include the United States and Brazil.
Singapore's tax authority said in April it had provided
information concerning more than 300 requests from countries
with which it has tax agreements that met the OECD standards.
Around 45 countries have already signed the OECD's
multilateral convention, although Singapore's rival wealth
management centres Switzerland and Hong Kong have not.
Singapore also announced it plans to finalise an agreement
with the United States on the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act
(FATCA), a rule that forces foreign banks and other financial
institutions to tell the U.S. government about accounts they
hold for Americans with more than $50,000 in them.
The city-state said it plans to adopt a "Model 1" type
agreement so that banks can provide the details of American
account holders to the Singapore tax authority, which will then
pass the information to the United States.
Singapore is already bringing in stricter rules that compel
financial institutions to identify accounts they strongly
suspect hold the proceeds of fraudulent or wilful tax evasion
and, where necessary, to close them before July 1.
After that date, handling the proceeds of tax evasion will
be a criminal offence under changes to Singapore's anti-money
laundering law.