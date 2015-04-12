* Australia, Indonesia fear Singapore hubs used to avoid tax
By Rachel Armstrong
SINGAPORE, April 12 The Singapore trading hubs
of the world's largest commodity companies are coming under
scrutiny from the governments of some resource-producing
countries who say they suspect they are using units in the
Southeast Asian financial centre to avoid tax.
Some of the world's largest oil, mining and soft commodity
companies book billions of dollars of revenue in the tiny island
state every year, where tax rates can be very low, which is
perfectly legal unless they deliberately underprice group
transactions so as to shift profit there from units in other
countries.
The companies deny any improper transfer pricing and say
they are in Singapore to be closer to Asian clients, to local
expertise and trade routes, as the region accounts for a growing
share of their business.
The world's two largest miners, BHP Billiton and
Rio Tinto , between them booked close to $50
billion in revenue in Singapore in 2013, according to documents
from the country's corporate registry, and posted a combined net
profit of more than $2 billion.
They mostly conduct trading operations there, a high-volume,
low-margin business that involves buying up commodities from
their global operations and selling them on to clients. They
also look after logistics and risk management.
The companies say their Singaporean operations were not set
up to cut tax but to serve their clients better.
Australia and Indonesia's tax authorities say they are
investigating whether arrangements like these simply shift
profits away from where the commodities are extracted. Most
jurisdictions require such arrangements to have a commercial
purpose beyond saving tax, and the group transactions should be
conducted at arms-length pricing. Australia and Indonesia both
rely heavily on mining exports and count global miners among
their biggest taxpayers.
Australia's tax office has said it is conducting audits of
15 marketing hubs in Singapore and Switzerland that it says it
expects will raise an extra $1 billion. It has not identified
the companies involved, although BHP and Rio told an Australian
Senate hearing on Friday that their Singapore units were being
audited.
"Quite clearly, we are in dispute with a number of
taxpayers," Australian Taxation Office Commissioner Chris Jordan
told a Senate hearing on Wednesday.
Indonesia's tax office head, Sigit Priadi Pramudito, told
Reuters recently that the transfer pricing arrangements of
commodity companies were a particular concern, but he did not
identify specific companies.
"Say a company sells with a cheap price to Singapore, and
then sells from Singapore to the world, where would the profit
be? In Singapore, right? And where's the money? In Singapore,
right? What does Indonesia get? Nothing," he said.
Resource-producing countries do typically raise taxes on
resource extraction through royalties, said Harvey Koenig, tax
partner at KPMG in Singapore. But he added "there are still
various concerns from producer countries that a major part of
the profits is not being retained in those countries," without
commenting on any specific company or investigation.
TRADING PLACES
Singapore has long been a global hub for oil trading,
complementing its big refining industry and operational centres
for a number of oil majors, but in recent years, miners and
other commodity firms have also moved to the Southeast Asian
island.
In 2012, BHP shut its marketing office in the Netherlands
and consolidated all its metal trading operations in Singapore.
It says it employs around 400 people there.
It operates much of its marketing operations in Singapore
through the branch of an entity set up in the Swiss town of Baar
- BHP Billiton Marketing AG.
In the 2013-14 financial year, the branch had revenue of
$38.6 billion, a profit of $1 billion and a tax rate of zero,
according to accounts filed in Singapore. The accounts of the
branch's Swiss parent are not publicly available.
BHP said it pays income tax in Australia on a "substantial
portion of the revenue" that the hub earns.
"BHP Billiton is the largest taxpayer in Australia and takes
its tax obligations very seriously," it said.
Rio told a Senate hearing in Australia on Friday that the
work it undertakes in Singapore could not be sensibly undertaken
elsewhere.
"Singapore is seen as a neutral location between buyer and
seller," Rio's Australia managing director Phil Edmands told the
Senate panel.
The companies benefit from being located near a growing
community of commodity traders, with the likes of Trafigura,
Gunvor, Cargill and Vitol all basing trading hubs there.
Under Singapore's Global Trader Programme, companies can get
a concessionary tax rate as low as 5 percent if they conduct a
substantial enough volume of business, base high-ranking staff
on the island and make use of the country's financial services
sector.
Larger companies can privately negotiate an even lower rate.
Rio said it receives a 5 percent tax rate in Singapore,
while BHP declined to say what incentives it receives.
Singapore's Ministry of Finance said there were many
business reasons for commodity companies to operate in
Singapore, including its "developed network of shipping and
logistics players, financiers and legal practitioners", while
"tax incentives are given to companies with substantive economic
activities that will significantly add value to our economy".
