SINGAPORE, June 16 Singapore said on Thursday it
will take part in a G20 plan to prevent tax avoidance and
artificial shifting of profits by global corporations.
The Group of 20 endorsed in February a project by the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)
aiming to ensure profits are taxed where the real economic
activities are performed and where the value is created.
Singapore has come under scrutiny in recent years as giants
such as Apple and Google have used the
low-tax city-state as a hub for their Asia businesses.
Companies justify booking significant amounts of revenue and
profits in Singapore by the fact that they often run key
business functions such as finance and operations, hold
intellectual property rights there or base regional executives
in the city.
"Our tax policies are designed to support substantive
economic activities, in order to create skilled jobs and build
new and enduring capabilities in Singapore," the finance
ministry said in a statement.
"We do not condone activities aimed at base erosion and
profit shifting."
