SINGAPORE Nov 21 Singapore said on Friday it
plans to regulate fast-growing third-party taxi booking services
like Uber and GrabTaxi for the first time, capping fees and
requiring them to dispatch only licensed cabs and drivers.
Under new rules to take effect in second-quarter 2015,
operators of the increasingly popular services based on mobile
phone applications will be required to register with Singapore's
Land Transport Authority (LTA). The LTA said the fees charged by
the booking services could not exceed those of regular taxi
companies.
The LTA is in charge of planning, operating, and maintaining
Singapore's land transport infrastructure and systems.
Singapore is one of the most expensive places in the world
to own a private car, and many rely on taxis and public
transport to get around. Finding a cab during peak hours and
frequent tropical downpours can be difficult, stoking interest
in the new taxi apps.
Comfortdelgro Corp is Singapore's largest
traditional taxi company and has its own booking services.
Apps like GrabTaxi, however, offer commuters a choice from
taxis closest to their location, regardless of which company
operates them. An external executive who handles media queries
for GrabTaxi said the company had no immediate comment.
Uber's booking services in Singapore include high-end
UberExec and cheaper UberX cars, along with the options of
searching for regular licensed taxis.
Uber said the new regulations only applied to taxis, and
would not affect UberExec and UberX, for which the company only
partners with already licensed limousine and rental car
companies.
"We appreciate that the LTA has acknowledged the benefits
our technology brings, and like Uber, is putting the interest
and safety of consumers and drivers first," Mike Brown, regional
general manager of Southeast Asia at Uber, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)