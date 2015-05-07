SINGAPORE May 7 A Singapore teenager pleaded
not guilty on Thursday to charges of spreading obscene images
and offending a religious group, but was not required to enter a
plea on a harassment charge for comments he made about late
former premier Lee Kuan Yew.
Amos Yee, 16, appeared shackled in the Singapore State
Courts after his arrest in March for comments he made on social
media about Lee, the founding father of modern Singapore, and
Christians soon after Lee's death at 91.
Yee's case has reignited concerns about censorship and
social controls in the Asian financial hub and has drawn
criticism from human rights activists.
The packed court included his parents, a youth counsellor
who has offered to stand bail for him, and Roy Ngerng, another
Singapore blogger who is involved in a separate defamation case
with Lee's son, current Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
Yee could face up to three years in jail on the charge of
wounding the religious or racial feelings of another person. He
has been held on remand since bail was set last week at S$30,000
($22,610).
He has also been charged under the recently enacted
Protection from Harassment Act over a much-viewed Youtube video
in which he celebrated the death of Lee, who died in March and
was cremated after a state funeral.
However, the prosecution chose not to proceed with the
latter charge until after the first two had been dealt with. It
can either decide to proceed later or drop the charge entirely,
lawyers said.
"If they (go ahead), we will cross that bridge when we get
there," Alfred Dodwell, one of Yee's lawyers, said of the
harassment charge, which carries a fine of up to S$5,000
($3,770).
Yee's case has stirred heated debate among Singaporeans
about freedom of speech and education. Lee was slapped outside
court last week as he made his way in for a preliminary hearing,
and a 49-year-old man was later arrested.
Some of Yee's supporters waited outside the court from early
morning. "I'm a Christian. I'm not offended," said 65-year-old
John Loh. "Even if I was, I'd forgive him."
(Reporting by Lee Rou Urn and Rujun Shen; E$diting by Paul
Tait)