SINGAPORE Feb 5 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd's Australian subsidiary Optus said it bought airwaves in the 1800 MHz spectrum band for A$196 million ($141 million), helping it expand its 4G high-speed network in the country.

It said the 1800 MHz spectrum was the most popular globally for 4G deployment and was compatible with the majority of 4G devices currently used in Australia.

