PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 11
May 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SINGAPORE Nov 12 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd reported an almost flat second-quarter net profit, as the impact from adverse currency movements offset the growing usage of mobile data across its markets.
Singtel, southeast Asia's biggest telecommunications operator, posted a net profit of S$1.03 billion ($725.5 million) for the three months ended September, compared with S$1.04 billion a year ago.
It posted a flattish underlying net profit of S$974 million, excluding one-time items.
Singtel derives the bulk of its revenue outside Singapore, making its earnings susceptible to currency changes. ($1 = 1.4197 Singapore dollars) (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Chris Reese)
May 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* 21St century fox reports third quarter income from continuing operations before income tax expense of $1.25 billion and total segment operating income before depreciation and amortization of $1.94 billion on 5% revenue growth