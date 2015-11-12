(Corrects names of Indonesian company in 6th paragraph)
SINGAPORE Nov 12 Singapore Telecommunications
Ltd reported an almost flat second-quarter net profit
and maintained its full-year earnings outlook, as the impact
from adverse currency movements offset the growing usage of
mobile data across its markets.
The company maintained its forecast for consolidated revenue
in the financial year ending March 2016 to grow at a mid-single
digit rate, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation to grow at low-single digit rate.
However it cut its forecast for mobile communications
revenue in its home market due to lower contributions from
mobile roaming.
Singtel, Southeast Asia's biggest telecommunications
operator, posted a net profit of S$1.03 billion ($725.5 million)
for the three months ended September, compared with S$1.04
billion a year ago.
It posted a flattish underlying net profit of S$974 million,
excluding one-time items.
Singtel, which owns stakes in India's Bharti Airtel
and Indonesia's PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel),
derives the bulk of its revenue outside Singapore, making its
earnings susceptible to currency changes.
Australia's anti-competition authority recently decided to
reduce wholesale prices for services that enable calls and text
messages to be received by people using mobile phones, which the
company said would cut incoming mobile service revenue at its
Australian unit Optus by A$200 million ($141.32 million).
($1 = 1.4197 Singapore dollars)
($1 = 1.4152 Australian dollars)
(Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Chris Reese and
Stephen Coates)