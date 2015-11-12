(Corrects names of Indonesian company in 6th paragraph)

SINGAPORE Nov 12 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd reported an almost flat second-quarter net profit and maintained its full-year earnings outlook, as the impact from adverse currency movements offset the growing usage of mobile data across its markets.

The company maintained its forecast for consolidated revenue in the financial year ending March 2016 to grow at a mid-single digit rate, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation to grow at low-single digit rate.

However it cut its forecast for mobile communications revenue in its home market due to lower contributions from mobile roaming.

Singtel, Southeast Asia's biggest telecommunications operator, posted a net profit of S$1.03 billion ($725.5 million) for the three months ended September, compared with S$1.04 billion a year ago.

It posted a flattish underlying net profit of S$974 million, excluding one-time items.

Singtel, which owns stakes in India's Bharti Airtel and Indonesia's PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel), derives the bulk of its revenue outside Singapore, making its earnings susceptible to currency changes.

Australia's anti-competition authority recently decided to reduce wholesale prices for services that enable calls and text messages to be received by people using mobile phones, which the company said would cut incoming mobile service revenue at its Australian unit Optus by A$200 million ($141.32 million). ($1 = 1.4197 Singapore dollars) ($1 = 1.4152 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Chris Reese and Stephen Coates)