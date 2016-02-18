* To auction 235 MHz of spectrum
* Auction for potential newcomers to be held first
* Could see entry of a 4th telco operator in S'pore
(Adds comment from MyRepublic)
By Aradhana Aravindan
SINGAPORE, Feb 18 Singapore set the reserve
price on Thursday for an airwaves sale due to be held later this
year that could see the entry of a fourth telecommunications
operator in the city state as the government seeks to increase
competition.
The Infocomm Development Authority said it plans to sell 235
megahertz (MHz) of spectrum at the auction and will set aside 60
megahertz (MHz) of airwaves for the new player at a starting
price of S$35 million ($25 mln). That represents a potential 45
percent discount over the full reserve price.
A first stage of the auction, due to take place in the third
quarter, for the potential newcomers will be held ahead of a
general one for the incumbents as well as any new player which
emerges, it said in a statement.
"The spectrum made available will allow all mobile operators
to roll out or enhance their high speed networks as early as
2017," said Jacqueline Poh, managing director of IDA. "Having
more players in the market will give consumers a greater choice
in selecting an offering that best suits their needs."
Singapore has three telecom operators -- Singapore
Telecommunications Ltd, M1 Ltd and StarHub
- but two local firms have said they are interested in
bidding at the auction. They are fibre broadband services
provider MyRepublic and OMGTel, a unit of wireless systems firm
Consistel.
MyRepublic on Thursday said it looked forward to
participating in the auction and that it was working with
investors to raise S$250 million ($178 million).
The auction aims to allow a fourth telecom operator to join
the market and to give existing players more spectrum to cope
with rising demand for mobile data.
Singapore has a mobile phone penetration rate of about 150
percent but its population of just 5.5 million means it is still
a relatively small market. Analysts say a new entrant will face
the challenge of having to invest substantially to set up
infrastructure.
Hong Kong, however, also a relatively small market with a
population of 7.3 million, has four telecom operators.
The agency had earlier proposed offering a different set of
frequencies at S$40 million for the new entrant, representing a
discount of 60 percent to the full reserve price.
"The starting price of the spectrum for the new entrant
spectrum auction has been adjusted to reflect the starting bid
price for a different combination of spectrum with greater
potential to deliver higher-speed broadband services," it said.
($1 = 1.4033 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Susan Fenton and
Alexander Smith)