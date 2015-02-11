SINGAPORE Feb 12 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest telecommunications operator, reported an 11 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, on strong performance at home and higher contributions from its regional associates.

It posted a net profit of S$970 million ($713 million) for the three months ended December, compared with S$872 million a year ago.

The average forecast for net profit was S$917 million by three analysts polled by Reuters.

