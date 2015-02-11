Startup Next Insurance raises $29 mln in Munich Re-led funding
JERUSALEM, May 3 U.S.-Israeli digital insurance company Next Insurance said on Wednesday it raised $29 million in an early funding found led by Munich Re/HSB Ventures.
SINGAPORE Feb 12 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest telecommunications operator, reported an 11 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, on strong performance at home and higher contributions from its regional associates.
It posted a net profit of S$970 million ($713 million) for the three months ended December, compared with S$872 million a year ago.
The average forecast for net profit was S$917 million by three analysts polled by Reuters.
LONDON, May 3 Islamic State militants are developing their own social media platform to avoid security crackdowns on their communications and propaganda, the head of the European Union's police agency said on Wednesday.