SINGAPORE Dec 22 Passenger traffic in Singapore's Changi Airport rose 7.4 percent in November from a year ago, helped by stronger numbers from Northeast Asia and the Middle East, the city-state's airport operator said on Thursday.

Passengers traffic reached 3.89 million in November, the Changi Airport Group said in a statement. The passenger growth was slower compared to October's 8.3 percent year-on-year increase.

Budget travel contributed the biggest growth with a 27.2 percent jump in November from the year-ago period. Passenger traffic on full-service carriers grew only 1.9 percent.

Changi Airport Group said that its cargo handling volume saw an increase of 4.6 percent in November from the year-ago period with 160,200 tonnes handled.

Singapore's Changi Airport serves over 100 airlines and is a base for several carriers including Singapore Airlines , Tiger Airways and Qantas' JetStar Asia. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)