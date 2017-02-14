SINGAPORE Feb 14 Singapore's international visitor arrivals rose 7.7 percent last year to a record 16.4 million, official data showed on Tuesday, helped by more travelers from China, India and Indonesia.

That was well up from growth in arrivals of around 1 percent in 2015.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said preliminary tourism receipts rose 13.9 percent to S$24.8 billion.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)