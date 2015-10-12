SINGAPORE Oct 12 Singapore unveiled its public
transport future on Monday, and it was a vision of passengers
commuting in driverless buses along roads and freeways populated
by platoons of autonomous trucks following a single driver.
The city state's plans to streamline its transport future
have begun with two self-driving vehicles going through their
paces in a Singapore estate that is home to research facilities
and educational institutes.
The vehicles are the vanguard of two projects - one run by
the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART)
with the National University of Singapore and one by the Agency
for Science, Technology and Research.
Some U.S. states and countries including Germany also allow
testing of driverless vehicles on public roads.
Singapore, with its limited land and workforce, is hoping
that autonomous vehicles will encourage its residents to use
more shared vehicles and public transport, and avoid further
congestion on its roads.
"Trying to look for bus drivers, truck drivers - big
challenge for us," said Pang Kin Keong, permanent secretary in
the ministry of transport.
"We don't have a huge population and these are not some of
the professions which Singaporeans aspire to," Pang said after
taking a ride in SMART-NUS's driverless car - a modified
Mitsubishi Motors Corp electric vehicle with a top
speed of 30 km per hour (20 mph).
The government and port operator PSA Corp also said on
Monday that they would seek proposals to design and implement
autonomous truck platooning trials, in which a human-driven
truck is followed by other driverless trucks.
Autonomous vehicles could spur the mass-market adoption of
ride sharing, ultimately resulting in a marked reduction in
personally owned vehicles and in the total number of cars on the
road, at least within cities, according to a Boston Consulting
Group report in April.
Google and a number of automotive manufacturers
and suppliers have said the technology to build self-driving
cars should be ready by 2020.
The Singapore government said in June that it was seeking
ideas on how autonomous vehicle technology could be harnessed
for more land transport options.
Singapore's Land Transport Authority said it had received
proposals from eight applicants, including Uber Technologies Inc
, BMW AG and the Toyota group's trading arm,
Toyota Tsusho Corp.
(Editing by Paul Tait and Edmund Klamann)