SINGAPORE Nov 19 Singapore's Universal Terminal
has begun pre-marketing the business trust initial public
offering of its oil storage terminals that is looking to raise
up to S$1 billion ($767.9 million), IFR reported.
Pre-marketing will continue for two weeks, with book-
building expected to start on Dec. 4 and listing targeted for
Dec. 18, according to two people involved in the deal.
Universal Terminal is based on Singapore's Jurong Island and
describes itself as one of the largest independent oil storage
terminals in Asia.
DBS, HSBC and Standard Chartered
are the joint global coordinators of the IPO.
(1 US dollar = 1.3023 Singapore dollar)
(Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Rachel Armstrong;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)