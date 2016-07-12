A youth cools himself off at a water fountain near Marina Bay in Singapore July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

SINGAPORE Singapore will call for tenders for waste and water infrastructure projects, estimated to cost a total S$9.5 billion ($7.03 billion), as the land-scarce nation looks for more ways to manage refuse and treat used water.

PUB, Singapore's national water agency, will request for consultancy and construction tenders from the third quarter for the second phase of its deep tunnel sewerage system. This includes extending the existing system and transporting used water from municipal and industrial sources to a new treatment plant.

Singapore is a hub for water technology and is working towards becoming self-sufficient in water by 2061, when a supply agreement with Malaysia expires.

Tenders will also be called for a planned integrated waste management facility, which will be able to process different kinds of waste and will have an incineration capacity of 5,800 tonnes per day, the PUB and the National Environment Agency of Singapore said in a statement on Monday.

($1 = 1.3509 Singapore dollars)

