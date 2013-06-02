* China to spend $850 bln in next decade on water supplies
By Eveline Danubrata
SINGAPORE, June 3 Water companies in Singapore
are attracting big-name investors as they profit from exporting
their expertise to China, which plans to spend $850 billion over
the next decade to improve its scarce and polluted water
supplies.
Singapore is a hub for water technology because of its own
concerns about water security. With few domestic freshwater
resources of its own, the city-state has been trying to reduce
its reliance on imports from neighbouring Malaysia, where
politicians have in the past threatened to turn off the taps.
Since 2006, the number of companies in Singapore's water
sector has doubled to about 100 and S$470 million ($371.2
million) has been committed to fund water research, government
data shows. Over the same period, Singapore-based water
companies secured more than 100 international projects worth
close to S$9 billion.
Singapore has been experimenting with reservoirs, recycled
water known as NEWater, and desalination as it aims to become
self-sufficient in water by 2061, when a water supply agreement
with Malaysia expires.
"Singapore should be one of the world's dominant players in
water. It should be the Silicon Valley of water," said Jim
Rogers, who co-founded the Quantum Fund with George Soros and
owns shares of Singapore's biggest listed water treatment
company, Hyflux Ltd.
Hyflux, which has a market capitalisation of S$1.2 billion,
signed two agreements in April for projects in China. The
company is known for its membrane technology used for
ultrafiltration, a process to separate certain dirty or harmful
particles in water.
Hyflux's chief executive, Olivia Lum, is the biggest
shareholder with 32.4 percent as of March, while Matthews
International Capital Management LLC and Mondrian Investment
Partners Ltd have a combined 14.2 percent of deemed interest,
according to its latest annual report.
U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP invested $40
million in United Envirotech Ltd earlier this year
after subscribing to $113.8 million of its convertible bonds in
2011.
The company is listed and based in Singapore, but most of
its operations are in China, where it derives more than 90
percent of its revenue. It designs and builds water treatment
plants, on top of providing services to China's chemical,
petrochemical and industrial park sectors, all of which are
heavy water users.
United Envirotech, whose "membrane bioreactor technology"
combines membrane separation with biological wastewater
treatment, said on May 28 its net profit for the full year ended
March 2013 had nearly tripled from a year earlier.
The company is in talks with some investors who have
expressed interest in buying a stake, a spokeswoman said, adding
that Singapore is attractive to the firm because of its status
as a financial centre and its ongoing growth as a "global
hydrohub".
"The root of the whole commitment to grow the water industry
lies with the Singapore water story," said Goh Chee Kiong,
executive director of cleantech at Singapore's Economic
Development Board. "Singapore has been very vulnerable when it
comes to water for many decades, therefore we view water as a
strategic resource and asset."
ON THE RADAR
With the world's population hovering at around 7 billion,
investors are betting on soaring demand for clean water not just
for people, but also to help fuel industries ranging from
semiconductors and pharmaceuticals to petrochemicals and
agriculture.
"Water treatment companies have not been on the radar for a
while, but now investors are increasingly looking at companies
that are undervalued or have yet to realize their potential,"
said Carey Wong, an analyst at OCBC Investment Research.
In the last 12 months, the Thomson Reuters Global Water and
Other Utilities Index has jumped around 20
percent.
In Singapore, shares of United Envirotech have surged more
than 170 percent over the same period, outperforming the 19
percent gain in the benchmark Straits Times Index. SIIC
Environment Holdings Ltd, Memstar Technology Ltd
and HanKore Environment Tech Group Ltd have
risen in the range of 33-67 percent.
However, Hyflux shares have underperformed the index in the
past year. CIMB Research said in a report that the company's
project win rate has to accelerate so its share price can pick
up. Its valuation also appears "fairly priced" compared to its
major Asian peers, CIMB said.
Moya Asia Ltd and Sound Global Ltd, both
of which reported weak quarterly earnings recently, have lagged
the index too.
Conglomerates Sembcorp Industries Ltd and Keppel
Corp Ltd also have some water-related businesses.
CHINA BOUND
Many companies have their sights set on China where, despite
spending 700 billion yuan ($114 billion) on water infrastructure
over the five years to 2010, much of the water remains
undrinkable, a situation that has led to mounting discontent
across the country.
China's environment ministry said 43 percent of the
locations it was monitoring in 2011 contained water not fit even
for human contact.
United Envirotech said stricter discharge limits imposed by
the Chinese government and water shortages in various parts of
the country are pushing up demand for water treatment services.
Chinese players like China Everbright International Ltd
and Beijing Enterprises Water Group Ltd may
put up a tough fight, especially for the lower-end water
treatment projects, due to their ability to keep costs down and
their local network, said DBS Vickers analyst Tan Ai Teng.
Scinor Water Ltd recently received financing from CLSA
Capital Partners' Clean Resources Asia Growth Fund and venture
capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers to expand the
Chinese company's membrane manufacturing capacity and products.
"There are going to be huge fortunes made in China on water
because China has a staggering water problem and they know it.
They are spending a lot of money to solve it," said Rogers.