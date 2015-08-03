SINGAPORE, August 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Fifty
years ago Singapore had to ration water, and its smelly rivers
were devoid of fish and choked with waste from shipbuilding, pig
farms and toilets that emptied directly into streams.
But it's a very different story today. The world's most
densely populated country now collects rainwater from two-thirds
of its land, recycles wastewater and is even developing
technology that mimics human kidneys to desalinate seawater.
"In about a lifetime, we have transformed Singapore," said
George Madhavan, an engineer who has worked for the national PUB
water agency for 30 years and is now communications director.
"It's not rocket science - it is more political will ... The
key success factor is really government - the leadership to pull
different agencies together to come up with a plan ..."
As governments around the world wrestle with water crises
from droughts to floods, many are looking to the tiny Asian
city-state of Singapore for solutions.
In many countries, a flood prevention agency focuses on
quickly draining away storm water, while another manages
drinking water.
In Singapore, PUB "manages the entire water loop", Madhavan
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Its aim is to capture every drop of rain it can and recycle
as much used water as possible.
"That means that ideally, we don't sell you water. We rent
you water. We take it back, we clean it. We're like a laundry
service. Then you can multiply your supply of water many, many
times," Madhavan said.
"The water that you drink today is the same water that
dinosaurs drank. We don't create or destroy water. It just goes
around. So we are using engineering to shorten the loop."
BEWARE OF CROCODILES
Following independence on August 9, 1965, the new 700 sq km
country relied on three reservoirs and water imported from
neighbouring Malaysia.
Today, it collects rainwater through an 8,000-km drain
network that empties into 17 reservoirs, and reclaims used water
from a deep tunnel sewerage system up to 60 metres below ground.
Singapore, which is recognised as a global leader in water
technology, set up a water planning unit in 1972. Unlike
Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo, it does not have land outside
the city to act as huge catchment areas.
Eleven government agencies joined up from 1977 to 1987 to
clean the heavily polluted Singapore River and Kallang Basin in
the main commercial area.
The city relocated 610 pig farms and 500 duck farms (later
barring such farms), transferred 5,000 street hawkers to food
centres, and moved boats east to the Pasir Panjang area.
Madhavan said the biggest challenge was relocating 46,000
squatters living in squalid conditions without sewers into
housing blocks.
More than 260 tonnes of rubbish were removed, the area was
landscaped, and in 1987, fish returned to the waters.
Worried about pollution, authorities initially kept people
away from the waterways.
"We even had warning signs about crocodiles (which had been
spotted in the reservoirs) to keep people away," Madhavan said.
Singapore has since shifted its stance, opening waterfront
areas such as Marina Reservoir, where people kayak, bike and fly
kites against a backdrop of the city's highrise skyline.
HOLY GRAIL OF DESALINATION
Singapore's "four national taps" supply 400 million gallons
each day for 5.4 million people.
The island's two natural sources are rain and, through an
agreement that expires in 2061, up to 250 million gallons per
day from Malaysia's Johor River.
As climate change makes nature's sources less reliable,
Singapore is focusing on its reclaimed and desalinated water
taps.
NEWater, introduced in 2003, is the name for used water from
the sewerage system, treated and further purified through
microfiltration, reverse osmosis and ultraviolet disinfection.
Meeting 30 percent of demand, NEWater is potable but mainly
used by industries and during the dry season to top up
reservoirs. Singapore aims for NEWater to meet 55 percent of
demand by 2060.
The island's first desalination plant opened in 2005, and
desalinated water meets a quarter of demand.
Desalinated water and NEWater are fairly independent of the
weather but on the downside, require more energy to produce,
Madhavan said.
Conventional reverse osmosis requires 3.5 to 4
kilowatt-hours (kWh) to squeeze seawater through a membrane to
make 1,000 litres of freshwater.
Singapore is now building a demonstration plant to scale up
tests on electrochemical desalting, which uses an electric field
to pull salt out of seawater. Madhavan said PUB hopes to halve
energy use.
University researchers are also developing "the holy grail
of desalination" - technology that imitates the kidneys, he
said.
"This will take some years ... They more or less understand
how the kidney works to do desalting. But it's now how to
engineer it, how to build it, the enzymes that are key to this
process."
