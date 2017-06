SINGAPORE, June 19 Singapore-listed Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd said on Tuesday it has sold its entire stake in Wuxi Runyuan Technology Microfinance Co Ltd.

Yangzijiang's unit Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Co Ltd had a 31.5 stake in Wuxi Runyuan, which it sold for 103.95 million yuan ($16.35 million), the company said in a statement. ($1 = 6.3570 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)