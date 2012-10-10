* Set to rival Hong Kong and Taiwan
* Yuan deposit-pool sets Singapore ahead of other centres
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Oct 10 Singapore has issued
full banking licences to two Chinese lenders, moving it a step
closer to getting a yuan-clearing bank that will let it compete
more aggressively with Hong Kong in the growing market for
yuan-denominated trades and financial products.
Singapore said in July it had agreed to give two Chinese
banks greater access to its retail market and that Beijing will
in turn allow one of the two banks to become a clearing bank for
yuan transactions.
"The Singapore branches of Bank of China and
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China have
commenced operations as full banks with qualifying full bank
privileges with effect from Oct 5," the Monetary Authority of
Singapore said on Wednesday.
"Implementation details on the RMB clearing bank will be
worked out by the relevant agencies in Singapore and China in
due course," the Singapore central bank added. RMB or renminbi
is another term for the Chinese yuan.
Singapore, the world's fourth-largest forex trading centre
and the main Asian base for oil and commodity traders, is widely
believed to have the largest pool of yuan deposits outside of
China and Hong Kong, according to industry players.
Citing a Singapore official, China's state-run Xinhua news
agency said in June the Southeast Asian city-state has around 60
billion yuan ($9.54 billion) in yuan deposits, placing it way
ahead of other financial centres other than Hong
Kong.
DBS Group, Singapore's biggest lender, is a big
player in the offshore yuan market with over 35 billion in
offshore yuan deposits in Singapore and Hong Kong as of June 30.
DBS last year executed nine offshore yuan transactions totalling
12.63 billion yuan, its spokesman said.
"I expect a clearing bank to be set up (in Singapore) before
the end of the year," said Woon Khien Chia, head of local
markets strategy of emerging Asia at Royal Bank of Scotland.
China has to date appointed yuan-clearing banks for Hong
Kong and Taiwan, allowing companies in these two places to
convert various currencies into yuan as well as offer
yuan-denominated loans.
FIERCE COMPETITION
The competition to become a major centre for offshore yuan
transactions has intensified over the past year as China shows
an increasing willingness to loosen capital controls and
promotes the use of its currency for trade settlement.
Besides Singapore, London is also keen to get a bigger slice
of the yuan business.
But Singapore appears to be the bigger threat to Hong Kong,
however, given its large yuan deposit base.
Dynasty Real Estate Investment Trust, backed by Hong Kong
billionaire Li Ka-shing, is set to become Singapore's first
yuan-denominated initial public offering. The Wall Street
Journal reported on Wednesday that Dynasty has already begun
taking orders for its planned IPO.
Singapore-based firms such as Global Logistics Properties
and Singamas Container Holdings have also issued
yuan-denominated bonds, also known as dim sum bonds.
Meanwhile, Chinese asset management firm Harvest Global
Investments said it will launch its yuan-denominated
exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on
Friday. The Harvest ETF will be the first listed financial
product to be traded in both yuan and Hong Kong dollars.
As for the Singapore market, the entry of the two Chinese
lenders will present more competition in an already crowded
retail space where the city-state's three banking groups DBS,
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank
are the market leaders.
A qualifying full bank licence allows recipients to open as
many as 25 branches and offer services that include accepting
retail deposits.
The three Singapore lenders will, however, get more scope to
expand their China operations as part of the deal between
Singapore and China in July.
($1 = 6.2878 Chinese yuan)
