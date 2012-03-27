SINGAPORE, March 27 A Singapore Airlines Ltd
(SIA) Airbus A380 aircraft was forced to turn
back to Singapore earlier on Tuesday after encountering a
problem with one of its engines.
"SQ26 from Singapore to Frankfurt turned back to Singapore
about 2 hour 55 minutes into the flight, after the crew reported
a problem with one of the aircraft's four engines," an SIA
spokeswoman said.
The plane, which left Singapore at 00:05 am local time (1605
GMT), landed without incident, she added. The affected
passengers were put on a replacement flight that has since left
Singapore for the German city.
SIA said its crew reported an engine surge and the engine
will undergo thorough inspections in consultation with engine
maker Rolls-Royce.
SIA, Singapore's flag carrier, is one of the biggest users
of the A380 superjumbo, with 16 of the aircraft in service and
three more scheduled for delivery this year.
The superjumbo has been affected by a number of technical
problems including minor cracks on part of its wings.
In late 2010, one of the engines on a Qantas Airways Ltd
A380 exploded in mid-air over Indonesia, forcing the
plane to make an emergency landing in Singapore.
The accident prompted the Australian carrier to ground its
entire superjumbo fleet for nearly a month.